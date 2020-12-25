Leonardo DiCaprio went for a walk with a girlfriend in sweatpants

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted in the company of his beloved while walking in Malibu. The actor and his girlfriend Camila Morrone have chosen non-pathetic outfits for their everyday appearance.

DiCaprio was photographed in wide grey sweatpants, a T-shirt that fits the stomach, and a baseball cap. At the same time, his young darling went to the promenade in wide white jersey pants and a gray oversized sweatshirt (she probably borrowed the hoodie from Leo).

Recall that the romance of Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio began to talk at the end of 2017. Lovers still do not comment on their relationship and practically do not go out as a couple. Still, they regularly get into the paparazzi lenses during their time together.

They were “caught” together on vacation in Saint-Tropez and during a romantic walk, and in the summer the actor threw a Western party in honour of his 23rd birthday.