Leonardo DiCaprio appealed to the new US President

The 46-year-old Oscar winner wrote an open letter to Joe Biden asking him to pay attention to important environmental issues.

This happened a few days after the new US president announced the country’s return to the 2015 Paris climate agreement, which will enter into force in 2021. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, considered the deal a “bad deal.”

“The time has come to confront the climate crisis,” wrote Leonardo DiCaprio on Instagram, posting his message. “I join world leaders from business, government, labour unions and the environmental movement in calling on President Joe Biden to be the leader in this area that we and science need.”

The actor noted a lot of work ahead in the letter: it is urgent to unite the Americans to confront global health and economic crises. Many politicians, business people, activists and artists have signed his words – Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Zooey Deschanel and others.