Lenovo showed a laptop with an additional screen, similar to an e-book

Lenovo demonstrated the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i laptop, the main feature of which was a huge additional display on e-paper. The novelty was presented at CES 2021.

The laptop is a 13.3-inch device, the main screen of which has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. It supports touch control and electronic pen operation.

Much more interesting is the laptop cover, where the paper-like E Ink panel is located, familiar to every e-book owner. The 12-inch screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels supports touch control.

ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i is equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor of the eleventh generation, can be equipped with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of permanent memory. The device supports many wireless and wired interfaces.