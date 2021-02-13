Lenovo presented its new tablet Tab P11 Pro

Lenovo has quietly presented its new tablet with decent specs.

The novelty was named Lenovo Tab P11 Pro. The device received a metal case with a thickness of 5.8 mm and a weight of 485 grams. The gadget is equipped with an 11.5-inch 2K OLED display. It supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Four speakers were placed around the screen. According to the manufacturer, JBL specialists were responsible for setting them.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is powered by an eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. By the way, the same chip is installed in the Pixel 4a and Xiaomi Mi Note 10. An 8600 mAh battery powers the new product. It supports Quick Charge 3.0 and even reversible charging. That is, using a tablet, you can recharge other devices over the wire. Four cameras are responsible for the gadget’s photo and video capabilities: two front cameras with 8 MP each and two main ones with 13 MP + 5 MP. Interestingly, the tablet received a branded case with a keyboard and a stylus Lenovo Precision Pen 2. They will have to be purchased separately.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes with an Android 10 operating system out of the box, but the company later promised to update the device to Android 11.

The tablet is already on sale, but so far only in India. The issue price is 618 US dollars.