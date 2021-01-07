Lenovo introduced a candy bar with a rotating display Lenovo YOGA AIO 7

Although CES has not yet started (it kicks off on January 11), Lenovo has already begun to present new products. One of them is the Lenovo YOGA AIO 7 personal computer.

This is a candy bar that appears to be the answer to Apple’s iMac PC unveiled last year. According to the manufacturer, this is the world’s first all-in-one, with a 27-inch 4K IPS display supporting both 99% DCI-P3 and 99% Adobe RGB.

Another feature of the screen is a hinge, thanks to which the display can be rotated from horizontal to a vertical position while changing the viewing angle from 180 to 20 degrees. The content on the screen is automatically rotated based on the position of the display. You can also activate the display remotely using a tablet or smartphone, and with a future update, they promise to add the ability to display online shows on a 4K screen.

The computer is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. It runs on Windows 10.

Also included are a wireless keyboard, mouse, and 5MP detachable webcam. The all-in-one also has JBL Harman stereo speakers and microphones to call voice assistants and control smart home devices.

Lenovo YOGA AIO 7 will cost $1599.