Leicester beat Chelsea to come out on top in the Premier League

Leicester defeated Chelsea at home in the English Premier League Matchday 18.

The meeting took place on Tuesday, January 19, and ended with 2: 0 in favour of the hosts. Oninje Ndidi and James Maddison were among the winners.

The victory allowed Leicester to score 38 points and become the sole leader of the Premier League. Chelsea has 29 points, and the team is in the eighth position.

In the next round, Leicester will play Everton away on 27 January. Chelsea will host Wolverhampton on the same day.