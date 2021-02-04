Lei Jun hinted at the imminent release of the new smartphone Xiaomi Mi Mix

Xiaomi presented a concept smartphone Mi Mix Alpha a little over a year ago, and now it seems to be preparing for the release of its successor.

CEO Lei Jun hinted at this on her Weibo page. The CEO asked the fans if they would agree to buy a Xiaomi smartphone for 10,000 yuan. That’s about $1,500.

Unfortunately, Jun did not give any details about the device but promised to answer all questions this Sunday (February 7). Whether the smartphone itself will be shown at the event is still unknown. By the way, with a high degree of probability, the novelty will work on the new top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.