Legendary jazz pianist and composer Chick Corea has died

Jazz pianist and composer Chick Corea has died at the age of 80 in the United States, the family of the legendary musician said.

“We are sad to announce that on February 9, at the age of 80, Chick Corea died of a rare form of cancer that was discovered recently,” the musician’s official Facebook page says.

According to the statement, before his death, Corea left an appeal in which he thanked his family and fans of his work for “helping to burn the flame of music.”

Pianist and composer Chick Corea is considered one of the most influential and authoritative jazz musicians globally. He has been nominated for more than 50 Grammy Awards, 23 of which he has won. During his more than forty-year career, Corea has released countless records, experimenting with style.

He began to learn the piano at the age of four and preferred to listen to such artists as Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Bud Powell, and Lester Young. He was also greatly influenced by the works of Beethoven and Mozart. In 1968, Corea became one of the best pianists in the Miles Davis group. A virtuoso musician, Corea is also one of the few “electro keyboard players” who have an original and recognizable style of performance. It is noteworthy that in 2001, Chestnut Street in Boston was renamed Chick Corea Street – few people are awarded such an honor in their lifetime.