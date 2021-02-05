Legendary actor Christopher Plummer died

The Canadian actor was 91 years old.

Canadian actor Christopher Plummer has died at the age of 91. This was reported on Friday by Free News, referring to the Deadline portal.

Plummer is a two-time winner of Emmy Awards (1977, 1994) and Tony Awards (1974, 1997), winner of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (2012), Academy Awards (2012), BAFTA Awards (2012), Golden Globe Awards (2012) and Independent Spirit Awards (2012).

He starred in the films The Sound of Music, The Thorn Birds, Red and Black, Beginners, Waterloo.

In 2012, Plummer won an Oscar for his role in the film “Beginners” and became the oldest actor awarded by the American Film Academy.