LeBron joins Woods, Mayweather, Ronaldo and Messi at the billionaire athletes club

In 2021, Los Angeles Lakers leader LeBron James will reach nearly $ 95.5 million in off-court earnings, a record for an NBA representative and the highest in any team sports league in North America.

According to Forbes, thanks to such income, LeBron’s total earnings over the years of his professional career will amount to $ 1 billion. Of this, $ 700 million comes from off-court payments.

Thus, LeBron will become the fifth athlete in history who will earn $ 1 billion in his career. Earlier this was achieved by star football players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, former world boxing champion in five weight categories Floyd Mayweather and golfer Tiger Woods.