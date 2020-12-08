LeBron James was spotted on the freeway while driving a rare car for $ 1.7 million

Los Angeles Lakers leader LeBron James was filmed on the freeway driving a rare Porsche 918 Spyder. The video posted on Twitter shows that LeBron greeted the fans and drove off into the distance.

Imagine casually seeing LeBron James in the 405 freeway in LA 😂 (via e30alex99/ IG) pic.twitter.com/awWaIsqwU0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 7, 2020

The Porsche 918 Spyder is a limited edition car that was produced between 2013 and 2015 at a starting price of $ 845,000. Currently, these cars have increased in value – the last sales of this car were at a price of $ 1.1 million and $ 1. 7 million

Previously, James signed a new agreement with the Lakers. In total, 35-year-old James will receive $ 85.7 million in maximum renewal. The contract will allow the team to count on his services until 2023.

Bronnie James, the eldest son of the basketball player, is expected to be selected in the 2023 NBA Draft. LeBron wants to play with him on the same team.

LeBron led the Lakers to the title last season, averaging 25.3 points, 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds.