LeBron James set a fantastic NBA achievement for his birthday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James scored 26 points in the NBA regular season match with the San Antonio Spurs (121: 107).

James has achieved double-digit scoring in his 1,000th straight game, something no NBA history player has done. Michael Jordan (866), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (787) and Karl Malone (575) are behind LeBron in the number of matches with 10+ points scored. It’s worth noting that James conquered the achievement for his birthday. LeBron is 36 years old.

James became the most productive in the Lakers, Dennis Schroeder scored 21 points, Anthony Davis recorded 20 points.