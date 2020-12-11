LeBron James is named Athlete of the Year by Time magazine

Time noted the participation of the Los Angeles Lakers forward of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in public campaigns to combat racial inequality in the United States, as well as to increase voter turnout. According to the magazine, many famous American athletes have joined this activity, following James’ example.

The athlete, in particular, helped recruit young people to work at polling stations before the November 3 general election in the United States. It was assumed that they should replace older workers since, for the latter, infection with the coronavirus is a great danger.

James was named NBA’s Most Valuable Player in the NBA Finals in October. He is a four-time champion of the association (twice with Miami, once with Cleveland and the Lakers), and the forward has won the most valuable player in the final series for the fourth time, becoming the first basketball player in history to receive this prize with three different teams. More often than not, only Michael Jordan was awarded this title – six times.