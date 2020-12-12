LeBron James is in extreme pain preparing for the new season
Forward “Los Angeles Lakers” LeBron James admitted that it is not easy for him to prepare for the new season.
“Physically, right now, I feel severe pain. We just started training, but this pain accompanied me almost all my career, with the exception of the first or second season, when I was 18 or 19 years old, ” ESPN quotes James.
December 22 – The beginning of the NBA regular season 2020/2021 season. The regular season break is scheduled for March 5-10 (there will be no All-Star Game). May 16 – The regular season ends. May 17-21 – play-in tournament according to the determination of the playoff participants. May 22 – the start of the first round of the playoffs. June 7 – the start of the conference semifinals. June 22 – the beginning of the conference finals. July 8-22 – NBA Finals.