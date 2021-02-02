LeBron James commented on the conflict with the fans during the match

NBA Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James spoke about a skirmish with fans during the regular season match against Atlanta.

The Lakers beat Atlanta 107: 99 away on Monday. James quarrelled with the fans who were close to the court in the fourth quarter – a man and his wife, whom the judges removed from the hall, the meeting was suspended.

“At the end of the day, I’m glad fans can come back to the games again,” CBS Sports quoted James as saying. “I missed that interaction (with the fans), we need it as players. There was an argument between two adult men. He spoke out, I spoke out, and then someone else got into an argument and also said something. I don’t think they should have been kicked out, but it probably could have continued, and then the game would no longer be like a game, so the referees did what they had to. “