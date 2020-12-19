League of Legends Wild Rift for Android and iOS now available in Europe

Riot Games is expanding the League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta to bring the game to many gamers in Europe.

MBT in Europe began on December 10. The game is available for free download in the App Store and Google Play, but microtransactions are already waiting inside the players. Although the game itself will shower you with champions in the first couple of hours of the game.

Along with the launch of the OBT, Riot Games also launched the Noxian Brothers event, which will run until January 3 due to the late addition of other regions. By completing the quests of the event, players can collect comic pages about the brothers Darius and Draven, and unlock rewards in the theme of Noxus, the region of Runeterra.

Note that League of Legends: Wild Rift is not a port of the older LoL, but a separate mobile version. Even the purchase of items for each hero is different, so you have to form new tactics. Yet the rules of classic MOBA have remained intact.