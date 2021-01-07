Lawmakers called for a review of the Capitol police after the storming of the building

The day before, participants of a rally in support of Trump broke into the Capitol.

US lawmakers have called for a police review of the Capitol after Trump supporters stormed the building. At the same time, some congressmen praised the reaction of law enforcement agencies.

Calls for an investigation have been led by two Democrats who will lead the new Congressional subcommittees overseeing the Capitol police budget.

“There will be a lot of videos, some of which will cause concern, and some will demonstrate heroism. A full investigation is needed to find out how the Capitol’s security system was breached so quickly,” Senator Chris Murphy said.

Congressman Tim Ryan pointed out the lack of thorough preparation for the rallies.

Member of the House of Representatives Ilhan Omar added: “We spend billions of dollars on national security, and today we failed to protect the capital of our country from lawless mobs. This is unacceptable!”

Wednesday’s series of events began with Trump speaking at a rally in Ellipse Park near the White House. The president urged his supporters to continue challenging the election results while Congress members prepared to approve the electoral vote count.

Soon after, demonstrators broke into the Capitol building, and the congressmen were evacuated.

The Metropolitan Police said 52 people were arrested and 14 police officers were injured.

The mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser, introduced a curfew, which operated all night. At about nine o’clock in the evening, the lawmakers returned to the Capitol to resume the meeting.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney thanked the Capitol Police, the FBI, the Secret Service, and the National Guard, praising their “professionalism and bravery.”

“I am grateful to you for ensuring our safety every day, and especially today, “he wrote on Twitter.

Democratic Congressman Earl Blumenauer of Oregon thanked the “unsung heroes” of the Capitol: the maintenance staff and administrative staff.

The FBI encourages citizens to share photos, videos, and information about the instigators of the riots.

Ahead of Biden’s inauguration, the mayor of Washington extended the state of emergency for 15 days “to ensure peace and security.”

The Secret Service leads security efforts during the inauguration. Still, they are usually assisted by other agencies: the Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Guard.

According to the Capitol Police website, it has an annual budget of about $ 460 million and employs more than 2,300 people.