Lavrov called the condition for continuing dialogue with the United States on weapons

Moscow is ready for further negotiations with the United States on arms control. Still, it is too early to talk about specific parameters. At the same time, the Russian proposals on ensuring strategic stability transmitted to the Americans are still relevant, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

“As for possible further cooperation with the United States in the field of arms control, which we, in fact, call on them to do, any negotiations, if and when they begin, will lead to tangible results only if the American side is ready to really take into account Russian interests and concerns. This should be what our American colleagues figuratively call a “two-way street,” Lavrov said.

He stressed that Russia, “of course, is open to go it’s part of the way to reach mutually acceptable agreements, developed on a strictly equal basis.”

“At the same time, it would be premature to talk about their specific parameters. At this stage, we must convey to the Americans our vision of the framework of potential agreements, which presupposes the development of a new “security equation” and includes all significant strategic stability factors as variables. This vision remains relevant,” – said the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.