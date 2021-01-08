Lava MyZ is presented – a smartphone, the characteristics of which can be chosen by yourself

The Indian company Lava, which is not very well known outside its home market, has presented several budget smartphones. The most interesting novelty is the Lava MyZ smartphone.

What’s special

According to the manufacturer, this is the first Android smartphone with customizable specifications. That is, you can choose the “filling” for your gadget yourself.

True, this does not apply to all the details. In addition to the amount of RAM (2, 3, 4 or 6 GB), storage (32, 64 and 128 GB), and body-color (red or blue), you can also choose the main and front cameras. There are several modules to choose from: double (13 + 2 MP) or triple (13 + 2 + 2 MP) main and front camera with a sensor with a resolution of 8 or 16 MP.

As a result, the smartphone is available in 66 unique configurations. And after the purchase, it will be possible to make an upgrade by increasing the amount of memory.

The rest of the specifications remain the same: 6.5-inch IPS display, MediaTek Helio G35 processor, and 5000 mAh battery.

Lava MyZ price depends on the assembled modification and starts at $ 95.