Lana Del Rey calls Donald Trump a psychopath

During an interview with BBC Radio 1 about the release of Lana Del Rey’s new single and album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, the singer spoke about why she believes Donald Trump’s presidency “should have happened” America.

Just to take a moment to say that what I was describing w the bbc was that Trump is so significantly impaired that he may not know what he was doing due to his significant lack of empathy and the wider ranging problem is the issue of sociopathy and narcissism in America. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 12, 2021

She later clarified some of her comments on the issue on her personal Twitter page. The 35-year-old singer is convinced that Trump’s “madness” had to happen, no matter how terrible it was. The 45th President of the United States was “a reflection of all the greatest problems of our world,” among which Lana named sociopathy, climate change and narcissism.

I’ll say it again I don’t appreciate the larger magazines taking my well-intentioned and believe it or not liberal comments out of context. It’s actually what I sing about quite often. It’s what I’ve been condemned for saying. You can listen to the entire interview. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 12, 2021

The star noted that the named problems manifested themselves most of all in America, which will “kill the world.””

“This is not capitalism, this is narcissism. I was surprised that a long time ago there was no crazy psychopath in the presidency who would be broadcast around the world, ” added Del Rey.

However, commenting on last week’s attempted coup in the US Capitol building, the vocalist said Trump “no longer understood that he was inciting unrest” in the country. Later on Twitter, Lana explained why she thinks so. In her opinion, the politician is now so weakened that he does not understand what he is doing.