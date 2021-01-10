Lamelo Ball becomes the youngest triple-double in NBA history

Basketball players “Charlotte Hornets” on their floor beat Atlanta in the NBA regular season match.

Charlotte’s meeting ended with the victory of the home team with a score of 113: 105 (28:29, 31:21, 28:26, 26:29). The most productive in the “Hornets” was Lamello Ball (22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists). Ball (19 years 140 days) became the youngest player in NBA history to complete a triple-double.

The Charlotte defender has surpassed Orlando’s Markell Fultz, who completed a triple-double at 19 years and 317 days. In Atlanta, Cam Reddish and De’Andre Hunter stood out on the floor with 21 and 20 points, respectively.