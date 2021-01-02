Lakers lost Kentavious ​​Caldwell-Pope to injury

Los Angeles Lakers attacking guard Kentavious ​​Caldwell-Pope was unable to finish the NBA regular season away game against the San Antonio Spurs (109: 103) due to a sprained left ankle, according to the league’s official website.

A player was injured in the third quarter while making a pass under the hoop. Caldwell Pope scored 11 points in 17 minutes on the court. The exact cooldown of Caldwell Pope is unknown. He will probably miss the next regular season match against the Memphis Grizzlies. His place in the starting five should be taken by Talen Horton Tucker.

Anthony Davis became the most productive in the Lakers in the game against San Antonio, having issued a double-double of 34 points and 11 rebounds. LeBron James has a triple-double of 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.