Lakers beat Clippers in NBA preseason

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Los Angeles Clippers on the first day of the NBA preseason.

The meeting, which took place on Friday in Los Angeles, ended with a score of 87:81 (25:22, 18:24, 16:15, 28:20) in favour of the reigning NBA champions. In the “Lakers” 19 points scored Talen Horton-Tucker, his teammate Montrez Harrell, who played for the “Clippers” last season, scored a double-double – 13 points, 12 rebounds. For the losers, Paul George chalked up 10 points.

In other preseason NBA games, the following results were recorded:

Atlanta – Orlando – 112: 116,

Detroit – New York – 84:90,

Chicago – Houston – 104: 125,

Portland – Sacramento – 127: 102.

The new NBA season kicks off on December 22.