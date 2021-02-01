Laetitia Casta and Louis Garrel will become parents

European media reported the pregnancy of 42-year-old Laetitia Kasta. The paparazzi spotted the celebrity in Paris, and in the photo, there is a distinctly rounded belly. The pictures have already hit the cover of the latest issue of Voici magazine.

If the rumours are true (well, and the photos leave almost no doubt), then for Letizia this will be the fourth child. Caste’s husband, 37-year-old Louis Garrel, also has a daughter. Still, he is not her own father – a baby from Senegal, named Celine, was adopted in 2009 when Louis was in a relationship with actress Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi.

Casta has a 19-year-old daughter, Satine, a 14-year-old son, Orlando, and an 11-year-old daughter, Athena, from a previous relationship.

Recall that Letizia and Louis began to meet in 2015, and in 2017, the wedding of lovers took place in Corsica. The couple has not yet commented on the media reports.