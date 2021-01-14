Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will perform at Biden’s inauguration

According to the transition team, the composition of the ceremony participants reflects the ethnocultural diversity of America.

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will perform at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. According to the transition team, the composition of the ceremony reflects the ethnocultural diversity of America.

During the event, which will be held on January 20 in Washington, an African-American fire department employee from Georgia, Andrea Hall, the winner of the 2017 Youth Poetry Prize, Amanda Gordon, a Catholic priest and former rector of Georgetown University, Leo O’Donovan, and Pastor Sylvester Beeman from Wilmington in Delaware, where Biden lives, will also take the stage.

Lady Gaga will perform the US national anthem, and Lopez will perform a musical performance.

“They represent a clear picture of the grand diversity of our great country,” the transition team said in a statement.

As noted in the statement, the speakers reflect the faith of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the onset of “a new chapter in American history, in which America will unite in overcoming the deep divisions and problems facing the country.”

The swearing-in ceremony itself will take place at the west facade of the Capitol, which is surrounded by barricades and thousands of National Guard troops after the recent riots. The audience will not be allowed there.

Announcing the participants, Biden’s transition team noted that Lady Gaga actively fights for LGBTQ rights and promotes various health initiatives. Lopez – draws attention to the problem of the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on Latinos.