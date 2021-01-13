Kyrie Irving will pay $ 460 thousand for each missed AWOL match
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving will be fined $ 460,000 for every match missed due to an NBA coronavirus protocol violation, New York Times insider Mark Stein reported on his Twitter page.
The NBA has formally opened a review of videos that appear to show the Nets’ Kyrie Irving at a recent party without a mask
If Irving misses any games due to what is ruled a protocols violation, he would be subject to a fine of more than $460,000 per game … 1/72 of his salary
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 12, 2021
Irving missed the last matches of Brooklyn for personal reasons, leaving the club without permission. A video was published on social networks in which Kairi is at a party in honour of one of his relatives’ birthday without a mask. Presumably, the party took place in Toronto and was attended by popular rapper Drake.