Free News

Kyrie Irving will pay $ 460 thousand for each missed AWOL match

BY Sam Smith 27 Views
Kyrie Irving will pay $ 460 thousand for each missed AWOL match

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving will be fined $ 460,000 for every match missed due to an NBA coronavirus protocol violation, New York Times insider Mark Stein reported on his Twitter page.

Irving missed the last matches of Brooklyn for personal reasons, leaving the club without permission. A video was published on social networks in which Kairi is at a party in honour of one of his relatives’ birthday without a mask. Presumably, the party took place in Toronto and was attended by popular rapper Drake.

 

Google News button