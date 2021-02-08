Kylie Minogue denies engagement rumors

A few days ago, actress Billie Piper randomly unveiled the engagement of 52-year-old Kylie Minogue and 46-year-old British GQ creative director Paul Solomons.

Later this information was confirmed by the stepmother of the future groom. “Kylie is very sweet; I am happy that they got engaged. But, unfortunately, I cannot share the details, because I was asked not to do this, ” she told The Daily Mail.

Now Minogue herself got in touch. The singer hastened to deny this information on Twitter, saying that she was not engaged to her lover.

“We all love to be loved, but rumours about us are spiralling out of control. Paul is my love. We love each other, but we are not engaged. You are all great and we love you too, ”she wrote.

Recall that Minogue and Solomons have been dating for about two years, and the fans really hope that their union will develop into marriage. Kylie hasn’t been married yet. Her ex-lover, Joshua Sassa, proposed to her, but then the wedding never came to fruition.