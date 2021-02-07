Kylie Jenner wants to become a mother again

Kylie Jenner started dating Travis Scott in 2017. The media was aware of their break up.

True, they say that now the model and the rapper spend a lot of time together. They are united by a joint daughter, Stormi, who was born on February 1, 2018. “Kylie, Travis and Stormy are mostly inseparable,” an insider told ET.

Moreover, he is sure that Kylie intends to expand her family and become the mother of many children. She dreams of a large number of children so that Stormy has both brothers and sisters. In the meantime, all of Jenner’s attention is focused on raising her daughter. For her, she is ready to give the whole world. The girl’s father is also involved in the process.

“They do an excellent job of co-parenting with little to no drama. Currently, none of them is interested in dating others, ”the portal quotes its source.

Together, the parents organized a birthday party for the heiress. The celebration in honour of Stormi’s 3rd birthday was attended by everything needed for children’s fun: a princess castle, an inflatable slide, soap bubbles and balloons.