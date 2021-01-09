Kylie Jenner unfollowed her best friends on Instagram

23-year-old Kylie Jenner has been one of the most popular stars on Instagram for several years. In 2020, her account was ranked fifth on the list of most visited on the social network.

The other day Kylie decided to conduct an “audit” on the page and unsubscribe from many. Among them were her close friends. The fans have already sounded the alarm! This list includes her close friend Sofia Richie, with whom Jenner has been in contact for more than one year, and Fai Khadra, a friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family and rumoured to be Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend. During the Christmas holidays, he and the famous clan went on vacation to the Aspen ski resort.

Only 28 accounts escaped kylie’s decisive action in her subscriptions. Among them were Jenner’s most devoted fan Johnny Cyrus, her mom’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, best friend Anastasia Karanikolau, ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, family members and fan groups.