Kylie Jenner topped the list of the highest paid stars of 2020

Forbes magazine has published an annual list of the highest-paid celebrities in the world for 2020, which includes many familiar faces. Some new people have earned decent money in the past year.

The richest 100 included Paul McCartney with $ 37 million, Lin-Manuel Miranda with $ 45.5 million, Billie Eilish with $ 53 million, Bill Simmons at No. 13 with his Spotify blockbuster deal, which brought him $ 82.5 million.

The top ten wealthiest athletes included Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and LeBron James. Dwayne Johnson rounded out the top 10 with $ 87.5 million. Media mogul Tyler Perry took 6th place with $ 97 million, while Howard Stern, the $ 90 million holders, climbed to 8th place on the honourable list.

Kylie Jenner, who has amassed a total of about $ 590 million this year through the sale of a controlling stake in her cosmetics firm Coty, has led the ranks of the rich and famous by a wide margin.

And only her brother-in-law Kanye West was able to come close to Jenner – he became the second most money earned this year, and his account turned out to be $ 170 million thanks to a deal with Adidas.