Kylie Jenner shared unreleased pictures of her newborn daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner first became a mother almost three years ago – a daughter, whom she named Stormy, the star gave birth to from her former lover, rapper Travis Scott.

She showed Stormy a snapshot when the girl was only a week after birth. On it, the girl sleeps sweetly, wrapped in a white blanket.

Published by 23-year-old Kylie and a photo of Stormi with her 28-year-old father Travis Scott. After breaking up, Kylie and Travis remained on good terms and raise a girl together, sometimes getting together as a family.

There is a lot of love in their relationship, and they are very attached to each other, – said the insiders.

The topic of the star’s pregnancy and the birth of her daughter seems to have been very popular with Kylie’s fans. At the request of fans, she published her own photo, taken in late pregnancy.

Kylie and Travis spent Christmas with their daughter. They presented her gifts simply grandiose. Now Stormi has her own transport (she was given a real illuminated carriage), as well as a trendy Prada handbag that her mother chose for her.