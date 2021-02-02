Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated their daughter’s third birthday

Yesterday the daughter of 23-year-old Kylie Jenner and 28-year-old Travis Scott turned three years old. Due to the pandemic, her parents could not arrange a grand party for the birthday girl, but they did everything to make the holiday memorable, and Stormy was delighted with it.

Her star mom dressed her daughter very smartly. Stormy tried on a soft pink fluffy dress and a small tiara. Then she changed her outfit for an equally charming one and put on a purple silk dress with butterfly sleeves.

The festive party took place at Jenner’s house and was held with the family. Stormy’s birthday was attended by her aunts Courtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian and their children – the birthday girl’s cousins.

The mansion grounds were decorated with balloons, and the dining table was shaped like a castle. In the courtyard of the house, an inflatable slide with the image of the birthday girl’s face was installed, and also, there was a carriage made entirely of balloons.

Former lover Kylie Travis Scott also attended her daughter’s birthday party. After breaking up, the couple maintained a good relationship, and they raise Stormi together.