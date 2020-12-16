Kushner to visit Israel and Morocco

The two countries recently signed an agreement to normalize relations.

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner will lead a US delegation that will visit Israel and Morocco next week to discuss an agreement to normalize relations between the two countries.

A high-ranking representative of the administration reported this.

The American delegation and the Israeli team will jointly participate in the first direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat, which will be a sign of progress after the Israeli-Moroccan agreement brokered by Kushner, an administration official told Reuters.

While in Jerusalem, Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, will hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the official said.

El Al is expected to be the airline that made the first direct flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat, which will fly Kushner’s team and a delegation led by Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, the official added.

The agreement between Israel and Morocco is the fourth reached with the mediation of the United States. Israel has previously signed similar agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan.