Kristen Stewart became the only guest at the Chanel fashion show

Kristen Stewart was the only VIP guest to attend the 2021 Chanel’s Metiers D’Art show. The 30-year-old actress was the only one in the front row after tightening security measures in France due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By them, the organizers of the show were allowed to invite only one person. Initially, it was planned to attend 200 guests, but it was Kristen who received a special honour since she is the ambassador of the Chanel brand.

Regarding the event, Chanel fashion president Bruno Pavlovsky said in a statement to Harper’s Bazaar:

“We could have a large number of guests at the Château de Chenonceau. This was the first goal: to return to the experience and emotions of these shows. We have no choice this time, so we’ll do it differently. We can do a lot now virtually, but that will never replace real emotion. “

According to the publication, Stewart liked the show – she gave a standing ovation. The show took place at the French famous Chenonceau castle, also known as the Château de Dame in the Loire Valley. According to the event’s creative director, Virginie Viard, this location “was the obvious choice” as the castle is an asset.