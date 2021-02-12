Kourtney Kardashian was caught on a date with Blink-182 drummer

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted on a date at Matsuhisa’s Los Angeles restaurant. Both put on black leather jackets for the occasion and held hands as they ate.

Sources from the stars’ inner circle report that there is now a comfortable relationship between Kardashian and Barker. The couple has known each other for a long time. Insiders also note that the lovers looked very happy during the date.

Barker, 45, from a previous marriage to Shanna Moakler, has a 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, and a 17-year-old son, Landon. The drummer Blink-182 was married to his ex-wife from 2004 to 2008.

41-year-old Kardashian is also a mom of three, raising 11-year-old Mason and 6-year-old Rain and 8-year-old daughter Penelope by ex-husband Scott Disick. Kardashian and 37-year-old Disick ended their nine-year relationship in 2015.

“”They both prioritize their children to avoid conflicts,” says a source about the relationship between Kardashian and Barker. Courtney and Travis’ relationship was confirmed last month after the couple spent a weekend together at Kris Jenner’s home in Palm Springs. The celebrity couple remained on friendly terms for a long time.

“He liked her for a long time, and she just became more open to the idea. He’s a good guy and a really great dad, ” the source says. Also, Barker has already received the approval of the Kardashian family. The children of the star couple get along well with each other.