Klopp tries to convince Mbappe to pursue his career in Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe may pursue a career in the Premier League, Canal + reports.

According to the source, Liverpool is interested in the services of the French footballer. It is reported that the head coach of the Merseyside team, Jurgen Klopp, is putting pressure on Mbappe’s entourage to convince the striker to move to Liverpool. It is noted that Mbappe is in contact with former AS Monaco partner Fabinho, who plays for Liverpool. Mbappe’s current contract with PSG is calculated until June 2022.

Kilian has been playing for PSG since 2017, his previous place of residence was Monaco. This season, the forward played 17 matches in the French Ligue 1 and scored 14 goals and 6 assists in them.