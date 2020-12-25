Klopp answers a question about Salah’s future at Liverpool

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has commented on rumours that the team’s forward Mohamed Salah may move to another club. Earlier it was reported that Salah wants to move to Real Madrid.

“We’re not talking about transfers. Well, at least not with you journalists. Why start this now? Mo is in a good mood. He gained excellent shape, this is the main thing for me. Today our press office did not take photos during training. But you would see that he was laughing and enjoying himself. It is also good. And everything else is your business, you write about something, but there is nothing like that, “the press service of Liverpool quotes Klopp.

The striker has been playing for Liverpool since 2017. This season, Mohamed Salah has taken part in 21 meetings for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and 4 assists. The Egyptian has scored 22 goals for Liverpool in the Champions League and bypassed ex-club footballer Steven Gerrard on this indicator. Thanks to this, he became the team’s top scorer in the Champions League.