Klay Thompson’s intimate photos posted on social media
Intimate photos of Golden State Warriors attacking defender Klay Thompson have been posted on social media.
Look at Klay Thompson man… so inspirational pic.twitter.com/axMmgs1Hs5
— Cap Artist 🎨 (@TheAlexCampaign) December 12, 2020
Recall that Klay Thompson is recovering from an Achilles injury, which he received in November during training. Five-time NBA All-Star Thompson, according to doctors, will fully recover and will not have any playing restrictions due to Achilles injury.
Thompson was set to return to duty in the 2020/2021 season after missing a year with a ruptured cruciate ligament but tore his Achilles while training in Southern California last week. The Warriors then acquired Kelly Oubre and Kent Bazemore to reinforce the baseline.