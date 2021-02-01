Kingston Technology Introduces New HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse

HyperX, the gaming arm of Kingston Technology, has unveiled a new ultra-light gaming mouse.

Pulsefire Haste features a mesh casing for better ventilation and weighs only 59 grams for better control of the mouse while gaming. The mouse features 60 million-click TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches and six programmable buttons that can be configured in HyperX NGENUITY.

The Pulsefire Haste has a Pixart 3335 sensor that ranges from 400 to 16,000 DPI. Yet by default, the user is offered four profiles: 400, 800, 1600 and 3200 DPI.

Pure Teflon glides provide excellent glide on a table or rug, and the HyperFlex cable is made from lightweight and flexible paracord. Pulsefire Haste comes with additional overlays for both sides of the mouse, as well as the left and right buttons. In addition, for especially active players, there is a set of spare Teflon glides in the kit.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is now available in the US for a suggested retail price of $50 from the HyperX Online Store.