Kim Kardashian will give fans money as a Christmas gifts

A few days before Christmas, Kim Kardashian decided to make a gift to her fans by giving them half a million dollars. The reality star said she would send her 1,000 followers for $ 500 each. To do this, users need to use the Cash App and leave their cashtag in Kim’s comments.

Hey guys! 2020 has been hard and many are worried about paying rent or putting food on their table- I want to spread the love by sending $500 to 1000 people. Send me your $cashtag below with #KKWHoliday 🎄🎁 #partner pic.twitter.com/aHV4COQUvd — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 21, 2020

Previously, the Kim family announced that this year, for the first time in their history, they will not host a Christmas party, which is loved by many celebrities and fans. “In California, the incidence of COVID is spiralling out of control. So we decided not to have a Christmas party this year.

This is the first time since 1978 that we have not had a Christmas party. Health and safety first! No Christmas photos or parties. Covid took over, announced Khloe Kardashian on her Twitter.