Kim Kardashian will celebrate Valentine’s Day away from her husband

A source close to Kim Kardashian told People magazine that the celebrity intends to spend Valentine’s Day with family and children, but without Kanye West.

“Everything is fine with her. She has already planned a holiday for Valentine’s Day. She likes to celebrate it especially with the children. And she’s already cut off all contact with Kanye. Obviously, she is completely tuned in to a new life, “- said the informant.

This situation was expected: since the beginning of the year, Kardashian and West are preparing for a divorce. It is unknown whether they have submitted documents by this time, but an insider noted last week that Kim is delaying applying. At the same time, according to the source, the spouses have already decided everything for themselves. They have been living separately for several months, and recently Kanye returned to his home in Calabasas to collect his belongings, including 500 pairs of shoes. The anonymous author noted that at the time of West’s arrival, the model left the house.

Previously, a source from Kim’s inner circle said that the star plans to celebrate the divorce from the rapper with a party on a private island.

“She is considering renting a luxury resort or an entire island where she can drink cocktails and dance. Children will be there too. It’s just that everyone wants Kim to relax and indulge herself a little, “– said the insider. According to him, Kim may start filming his new reality project for Hulu there.