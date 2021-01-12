Kim Kardashian returns to social media after rumors of divorce from Kanye West

Over the past few weeks, social media have been swarming with rumours of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce. None of the spouses officially comment on this gossip. However, no denials are received either, which leaves less faith in the chance for the star couple’s reunion.

According to press reports, Kim has already hired lawyers to prepare all the documents needed for a divorce. The star of the family show does not intend to rush with this. She, according to insiders, thinks, first of all, about her children. Recall that over eight years of relationships; celebrities had four children.

“Kim is solely focused on what’s best for the kids. For her, the decision to divorce is very difficult. “

It is also known that the couple has not lived together for several months. They even celebrated the Christmas holidays separately from each other. Kim celebrated at home with the kids, while Kanye left for his country home in Wyoming. Kardashian actively published pictures with children, but without a spouse. And in the past two weeks, she completely disappeared from social networks.

Returning, Kim again did not clarify her marital status. She devoted one post to the release of her new collection of Skims lingerie, and in the second she congratulated her friend Allison Stutter on her birthday. Many fans immediately noticed that Kim is now posing without an engagement or engagement ring in the pictures.