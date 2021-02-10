Kim Kardashian responded harshly to haters who attacked her daughter

Yesterday, the 40-year-old reality TV star showed on Instagram a stunning landscape painted by her eldest daughter North. Not all netizens believed that the 7-year-old artist was indeed the author of the painting. Kim Kardashian did not allow critics to doubt her heiress’s talent and commented in detail on the ensuing drama.

“Don’t play with me when it comes to my children! My daughter and her best friend attend oil painting classes where their talent and creativity are encouraged and developed, – wrote Kim in the story. – North worked hard on her painting, which took her several weeks. As a proud mother, I wanted to show her work … Please stop embarrassing yourself and let every child be great. North West drew it, period! “

Later, Kardashian published Kanye West’s childhood work to show who North inherited her talent from. Together with the 43-year-old rapper, Kim is also raising 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and almost 2-year-old Psalm. Now celebrities are on the verge of divorce.