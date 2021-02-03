Kim Kardashian plans to celebrate divorce from Kanye West on a private island

Rumours about the parting of Kardashian and West have not subsided for a month. It is unknown whether the divorce will occur and how close the couple is to him, but insiders are already talking about how Kim intends to celebrate the break with her husband.

As reported by Heat magazine, Kim, who is currently vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands, plans to throw a divorce party from Kanye by renting the entire island.

“She is considering renting a luxury resort or an entire island where she can drink cocktails and dance. Children will be there too. Everyone just wants Kim to relax and indulge herself a little, ”a source told the magazine.

There is speculation that Kardashian is using this trip not only for recreation – she will shoot there for a new family project on Hulu.

“They will probably be filming their new reality show there. Now Kim is in a positive mood and feels freedom; she is finally looking to the future with hope, “– said the insider.

Previously, a source from Kim’s family circle said that she and Kanye already live separately, but keep in touch for the children’s sake.