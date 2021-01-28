Kim Kardashian is ready to share property with Kanye West

Rumours about the separation of the 40-year-old reality star and the 43-year-old rapper were confirmed in early January, although they began to talk about their relationship problems in the summer.

Then the tension between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West increased to the limit against the background of the performer’s presidential race and his public revelations. For example, the artist said that his eldest daughter North could not be born. For Kim, this was the last straw, and she began to prepare for a divorce.

“Kardashian turned to her financial consultants for help to develop a plan to get away that would suit the entire family,” an insider told UsWeekly. – Kim has prepared all financial assets and property for the section – this is a good deal for everyone. Friends thought she would file for divorce in September, but she decided to wait. This does not mean that everything has already been done behind the scenes. “

Earlier, Kim and Kanye stopped attending family counselling because she could not save their marriage. Celebrities, recall, are raising four children – 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and almost 2-year-old Psalm. Fans of the Kardashians and West hope they won’t go to war over child custody, as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie do.