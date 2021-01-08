Kim Kardashian got rid of her wedding ring

Yesterday, information appeared in the media that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting divorced. Page Six reports that the Instagram celebrity is already working with star attorney Laura Wasser, who is resolving the issue.

“They keep it a secret. But they do get divorced. Kim has hired Laura Wasser, and they are already preparing all the papers, “- said the insider.

Kim has not yet officially confirmed the information about the breakup with the rapper, but indirect signs indicate a discord in the family. For example, fans have noticed that there is no Kanye in Kardashian’s Christmas Instagram photos, and her ring finger is also missing an engagement ring!

I must admit that Kim has appeared before without him. Since the 2014 robbery in Paris, she has worn much less jewelry. The wedding ring alone is estimated at $ 1.3 million. It was made by American designer Lorraine Schwartz for Kanye’s personal order.

Recall that the problems in the West and Kardashian family began in the summer of 2020 after the rapper’s bipolar disorder exacerbated. He announced that he was filing for divorce from his wife. Soon, the singer apologized, but apparently Kim was never able to forgive him, although they went on a family trip and even celebrated her birthday together.