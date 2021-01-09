Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spent holidays together amid divorce rumors

The main drama of the first week of 2021 was the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. According to insiders, the 40-year-old reality star was tired of enduring her husband’s antics and decided to end their marriage.

However, the couple spent Christmas like a real family for the sake of their young children – 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago and one-year-old Psalm.

The source of the TMZ portal noted that Kim and Kanye made amazing gifts to each other: the 43-year-old rapper presented his beloved five (!) New Maybach cars, which is estimated at one million dollars at least. Kardashian responded with a couple of works by contemporary artist James Turrell that cost her the same amount.

The couple’s fans are intrigued: if their marriage survives Valentine’s Day, what will they give each other? However, the chances that Kim and Kanye will not divorce by this time are not so great: according to insiders, the couple agreed to a family consultation, but so far she does not help them much.