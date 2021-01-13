Kim Jong Un promised to strengthen North Korea’s nuclear arsenal

Earlier, the North Korean leader said that the “real intentions” of the United States towards his country “will never change.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to strengthen the country’s nuclear arsenal in a final speech at the ruling party congress, days before Joe Biden takes office as US president.

“By strengthening our nuclear war deterrent forces, we need to do everything to create the most powerful armed forces,” he said, speaking at the congress of the Workers ‘ Party of Korea, according to the official KCNA news agency.

Earlier, during the eight-day congress, Kim Jong-un called the United States “a fundamental obstacle to developing our revolution and our main enemy.”

“The real intentions of their policy towards North Korea will never change, no matter who comes to power,” he added, without mentioning Biden by name.

According to him, North Korea has completed plans to create a nuclear submarine, seriously changing the situation.

He also reported on work on other weapons, including hypersonic gliding warheads, military reconnaissance satellites, and solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles.