Kim Jong-Un called the United States the main enemy of the DPRK

The North Korean leader also noted that the US policy towards the country would remain unchanged regardless of who heads the Washington administration.

Kim Jong-Un, the State Council of the DPRK, at the VIII Congress of the Workers ‘ Party of Korea, which opened on January 5, said that Washington is the main enemy of Pyongyang. The Yonhap news agency reported this.

The country leader also noted that the US policy towards the DPRK remains unchanged regardless of who heads the Washington administration. He stressed that only the rejection of the “hostile policy” could improve relations between the two countries.