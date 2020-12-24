Kim Cattrall talks about harassment by Sex and the City fans

Immediately after rumours about the continuation of the cult series about Carrie Bradshaw and her girlfriends appeared on the network, a new episode of the Women’s Prize For Fiction podcast was released, featuring Kim Cattrall. The 64-year-old actress has shared details of the drama surrounding her decision never to play Samantha Jones again: Sex and the City fans may not hope to see the star in new episodes.

“I remember social media very saddened that I didn’t want to be in another movie. For example, they wrote to me: “I work in a bank, and I don’t like such and such a person, I don’t like the schedule, I don’t like this or that, but I work! So could you do it? ”Oh my God, how much suffering. “Give me what I want. I do it. I’m unhappy! ” I am fortunate to have a choice, and I stand for it. It won’t do me any good if I do what I don’t want to do, ” shared Kim.